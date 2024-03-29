Messages in this thread
|Date
|Sat, 30 Mar 2024 14:48:48 +0200
|From
|Lasse Collin <>
|Subject
|Re: [tech-board] [PATCH 00/11] xz: Updates to license, filters, and compression options
On 2024-03-29 Andrew Morton wrote:
> On Fri, 29 Mar 2024 14:51:41 -0600 Jonathan Corbet <corbet@lwn.net>
> wrote:
>
> > > Andrew (and anyone else), please do not take this code right now.
> > >
> > > Until the backdooring of upstream xz[1] is fully understood, we
> > > should not accept any code from Jia Tan, Lasse Collin, or any
> > > other folks associated with tukaani.org. It appears the domain,
> > > or at least credentials associated with Jia Tan, have been used
> > > to create an obfuscated ssh server backdoor via the xz upstream
> > > releases since at least 5.6.0. Without extensive analysis, we
> > > should not take any associated code. It may be worth doing some
> > > retrospective analysis of past contributions as well...
> > >
> > > Lasse, are you able to comment about what is going on here?
> >
> > FWIW, it looks like this series has been in linux-next for a few
> > days. Maybe it needs to come out, for now at least?
>
> Yes, I have removed that series.
Thank you. None of these patches are urgent. I'm on a holiday and only
happened to look at my emails and it seems to be a major mess.
My proper investigation efforts likely start in the first days of
April. That is, I currently know only a few facts which alone are bad
enough.
Info will be updated here: https://tukaani.org/xz-backdoor/
--
Lasse Collin