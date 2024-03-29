Date Sat, 30 Mar 2024 14:48:48 +0200 From Lasse Collin <> Subject Re: [tech-board] [PATCH 00/11] xz: Updates to license, filters, and compression options On 2024-03-29 Andrew Morton wrote:

On Fri, 29 Mar 2024 14:51:41 -0600 Jonathan Corbet <corbet@lwn.net>

wrote:

>

Andrew (and anyone else), please do not take this code right now.

> > >

Until the backdooring of upstream xz[1] is fully understood, we

should not accept any code from Jia Tan, Lasse Collin, or any

other folks associated with tukaani.org. It appears the domain,

or at least credentials associated with Jia Tan, have been used

to create an obfuscated ssh server backdoor via the xz upstream

releases since at least 5.6.0. Without extensive analysis, we

should not take any associated code. It may be worth doing some

retrospective analysis of past contributions as well...

> > >

Lasse, are you able to comment about what is going on here?

> >

FWIW, it looks like this series has been in linux-next for a few

days. Maybe it needs to come out, for now at least?

>

Yes, I have removed that series.



Thank you. None of these patches are urgent. I'm on a holiday and only

happened to look at my emails and it seems to be a major mess.



My proper investigation efforts likely start in the first days of

April. That is, I currently know only a few facts which alone are bad

enough.



Info will be updated here: https://tukaani.org/xz-backdoor/



Lasse Collin



