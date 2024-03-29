lkml.org 
On 2024-03-29 Andrew Morton wrote:
> On Fri, 29 Mar 2024 14:51:41 -0600 Jonathan Corbet <corbet@lwn.net>
> wrote:
> 
> > > Andrew (and anyone else), please do not take this code right now.
> > >
> > > Until the backdooring of upstream xz[1] is fully understood, we
> > > should not accept any code from Jia Tan, Lasse Collin, or any
> > > other folks associated with tukaani.org. It appears the domain,
> > > or at least credentials associated with Jia Tan, have been used
> > > to create an obfuscated ssh server backdoor via the xz upstream
> > > releases since at least 5.6.0. Without extensive analysis, we
> > > should not take any associated code. It may be worth doing some
> > > retrospective analysis of past contributions as well...
> > >
> > > Lasse, are you able to comment about what is going on here?  
> > 
> > FWIW, it looks like this series has been in linux-next for a few
> > days. Maybe it needs to come out, for now at least?  
> 
> Yes, I have removed that series.

Thank you. None of these patches are urgent. I'm on a holiday and only
happened to look at my emails and it seems to be a major mess.

My proper investigation efforts likely start in the first days of
April. That is, I currently know only a few facts which alone are bad
enough.

Info will be updated here: https://tukaani.org/xz-backdoor/

-- 
Lasse Collin

