|Linus Torvalds <>
|Sun, 31 Oct 2021 14:09:07 -0700
|Linux 5.15
It's been calm, and I have no excuse to add an extra rc, so here we
are, with v5.15 pushed out, and the merge window starting tomorrow.
Which is going to be a bit inconvenient for me, since I also have some
conference travel coming up. But it's only a couple of days and I'll
have my laptop with me. Sometimes the release timing works out, and
sometimes it doesn't..
Anyway, the last week of 5.15 was mainly networking and gpu fixes,
with some random sprinkling of other things (a few btrfs reverts, some
kvm updates, minor other fixes here and there - a few architecture
fixes, couple of tracing, small driver fixes etc). Full shortlog
appended.
This release may have started out with some -Werror pain, but it
calmed down fairly quickly and on the whole 5.15 was fair small and
calm. Let's hope for more of the same - without Werror issues this
time - for the upcoming merge window.
Linus
---
Aaron Liu (1):
drm/amdgpu: support B0&B1 external revision id for yellow carp
Adrian Hunter (1):
perf build: Suppress 'rm dlfilter' build message
Aharon Landau (1):
RDMA/mlx5: Initialize the ODP xarray when creating an ODP MR
Alexandre Ghiti (2):
riscv: Do not re-populate shadow memory with kasan_populate_early_shadow
riscv: Fix asan-stack clang build
Alexey Kardashevskiy (3):
powerpc/pseries/iommu: Use correct vfree for it_map
powerpc/pseries/iommu: Check if the default window in use before
removing it
powerpc/pseries/iommu: Create huge DMA window if no MMIO32 is present
Amit Engel (1):
nvmet-tcp: fix header digest verification
Amit Pundir (1):
Revert "arm64: dts: qcom: sm8250: remove bus clock from the mdss
node for sm8250 target"
Andrew Lunn (4):
phy: phy_ethtool_ksettings_get: Lock the phy for consistency
phy: phy_ethtool_ksettings_set: Move after phy_start_aneg
phy: phy_start_aneg: Add an unlocked version
phy: phy_ethtool_ksettings_set: Lock the PHY while changing settings
Andy Shevchenko (1):
mmc: sdhci-pci: Read card detect from ACPI for Intel Merrifield
Asmaa Mnebhi (1):
gpio: mlxbf2.c: Add check for bgpio_init failure
Avri Altman (1):
scsi: ufs: ufshpb: Remove HPB2.0 flows
Bastien Roucariès (1):
ARM: dts: sun7i: A20-olinuxino-lime2: Fix ethernet phy-mode
Björn Töpel (1):
riscv, bpf: Fix potential NULL dereference
Brian King (1):
scsi: ibmvfc: Fix up duplicate response detection
Bryant Mairs (1):
drm: panel-orientation-quirks: Add quirk for Aya Neo 2021
Chanho Park (1):
scsi: ufs: ufs-exynos: Correct timeout value setting registers
Chen Lu (1):
riscv: fix misalgned trap vector base address
Chen Wandun (1):
mm/vmalloc: fix numa spreading for large hash tables
Christian König (1):
drm/ttm: fix memleak in ttm_transfered_destroy
Christoph Hellwig (1):
nvdimm/pmem: stop using q_usage_count as external pgmap refcount
Christoph Niedermaier (1):
MAINTAINERS: Add maintainers for DHCOM i.MX6 and DHCOM/DHCOR STM32MP1
Clément Bœsch (1):
arm64: dts: allwinner: h5: NanoPI Neo 2: Fix ethernet node
Cong Wang (3):
net: Rename ->stream_memory_read to ->sock_is_readable
skmsg: Extract and reuse sk_msg_is_readable()
net: Implement ->sock_is_readable() for UDP and AF_UNIX
Cyril Strejc (1):
net: multicast: calculate csum of looped-back and forwarded packets
Dan Carpenter (1):
RDMA/rdmavt: Fix error code in rvt_create_qp()
Daniel Jordan (2):
net/tls: Fix flipped sign in tls_err_abort() calls
net/tls: Fix flipped sign in async_wait.err assignment
Daniel Vetter (2):
drm/i915/selftests: Properly reset mock object propers for each test
MAINTAINERS: dri-devel is for all of drivers/gpu
Dave Ertman (1):
ice: Respond to a NETDEV_UNREGISTER event for LAG
David Sterba (4):
Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from generic helpers"
Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from zstd"
Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from zlib"
Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from lzo"
David Woodhouse (3):
KVM: x86: switch pvclock_gtod_sync_lock to a raw spinlock
KVM: x86/xen: Fix kvm_xen_has_interrupt() sleeping in kvm_vcpu_block()
KVM: x86: Take srcu lock in post_kvm_run_save()
David Yang (1):
tools/testing/selftests/vm/split_huge_page_test.c: fix
application of sizeof to pointer
Davide Caratti (1):
mptcp: fix corrupt receiver key in MPC + data + checksum
Dongli Zhang (2):
xen/netfront: stop tx queues during live migration
vmxnet3: do not stop tx queues after netif_device_detach()
Eric Yang (1):
drm/amd/display: increase Z9 latency to workaround underflow in Z9
Florian Westphal (1):
fcnal-test: kill hanging ping/nettest binaries on cleanup
Frieder Schrempf (5):
arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Make sure SOC and DRAM supply
voltages are correct
arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Set lower limit of VDD_SNVS to 800 mV
arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Fix polarity of reg_rst_eth2
arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Fix CAN SPI clock frequency
arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Fix connection type for VSC8531 RGMII PHY
Gautham Ananthakrishna (1):
ocfs2: fix race between searching chunks and release
journal_head from buffer_head
Geert Uytterhoeven (1):
reset: pistachio: Re-enable driver selection
Guangbin Huang (5):
net: hns3: fix pause config problem after autoneg disabled
net: hns3: ignore reset event before initialization process is done
net: hns3: expand buffer len for some debugfs command
net: hns3: adjust string spaces of some parameters of tx bd info
in debugfs
Revert "net: hns3: fix pause config problem after autoneg disabled"
Guenter Roeck (3):
Revert "watchdog: iTCO_wdt: Account for rebooting on second timeout"
watchdog: ixp4xx_wdt: Fix address space warning
nios2: Make NIOS2_DTB_SOURCE_BOOL depend on !COMPILE_TEST
Haibo Chen (1):
mmc: sdhci-esdhc-imx: clear the buffer_read_ready to reset
standard tuning circuit
Halil Pasic (2):
KVM: s390: clear kicked_mask before sleeping again
KVM: s390: preserve deliverable_mask in __airqs_kick_single_vcpu
Ido Schimmel (1):
mlxsw: pci: Recycle received packet upon allocation failure
Imre Deak (1):
drm/i915/dp: Skip the HW readout of DPCD on disabled encoders
Jaehoon Chung (1):
mmc: dw_mmc: exynos: fix the finding clock sample value
Jake Wang (1):
drm/amd/display: Moved dccg init to after bios golden init
Jamie Iles (1):
watchdog: sbsa: only use 32-bit accessors
Janghyub Seo (1):
r8169: Add device 10ec:8162 to driver r8169
Janusz Dziedzic (1):
cfg80211: correct bridge/4addr mode check
Jie Wang (2):
net: hns3: fix data endian problem of some functions of debugfs
net: hns3: add more string spaces for dumping packets number of
queue info in debugfs
Jim Quinlan (1):
reset: brcmstb-rescal: fix incorrect polarity of status bit
Jiri Olsa (1):
perf callchain: Fix compilation on powerpc with gcc11+
Johan Hovold (2):
net: lan78xx: fix division by zero in send path
mmc: vub300: fix control-message timeouts
Johannes Berg (3):
mac80211: mesh: fix HE operation element length check
cfg80211: scan: fix RCU in cfg80211_add_nontrans_list()
cfg80211: fix management registrations locking
Jonas Gorski (1):
gpio: xgs-iproc: fix parsing of ngpios property
Joonas Lahtinen (1):
drm/i915: Revert 'guc_id' from i915_request tracepoint
José Roberto de Souza (1):
drm/i915: Remove memory frequency calculation
Kan Liang (1):
perf script: Fix PERF_SAMPLE_WEIGHT_STRUCT support
Kees Cook (1):
mm/secretmem: avoid letting secretmem_users drop to zero
Krzysztof Kozlowski (2):
nfc: port100: fix using -ERRNO as command type mask
watchdog: sbsa: drop unneeded MODULE_ALIAS
Linus Torvalds (1):
Linux 5.15
Liu Jian (1):
tcp_bpf: Fix one concurrency problem in the tcp_bpf_send_verdict function
Lorenz Bauer (3):
bpf: Define bpf_jit_alloc_exec_limit for riscv JIT
bpf: Define bpf_jit_alloc_exec_limit for arm64 JIT
bpf: Prevent increasing bpf_jit_limit above max
Mario (1):
drm: panel-orientation-quirks: Add quirk for GPD Win3
Mark Zhang (1):
RDMA/sa_query: Use strscpy_pad instead of memcpy to copy a string
Martin Blumenstingl (1):
clk: composite: Also consider .determine_rate for rate + mux composites
Martin K. Petersen (1):
scsi: mpt3sas: Fix reference tag handling for WRITE_INSERT
Maurizio Lombardi (1):
nvmet-tcp: fix a memory leak when releasing a queue
Max VA (1):
tipc: fix size validations for the MSG_CRYPTO type
Michael Chan (1):
net: Prevent infinite while loop in skb_tx_hash()
Michael Strauss (1):
drm/amd/display: Fallback to clocks which meet requested voltage on DCN31
Mike Marciniszyn (2):
IB/qib: Protect from buffer overflow in struct qib_user_sdma_pkt fields
IB/hfi1: Fix abba locking issue with sc_disable()
Mikko Perttunen (1):
reset: tegra-bpmp: Handle errors in BPMP response
Ming Lei (1):
block: drain queue after disk is removed from sysfs
Mustafa Ismail (2):
RDMA/irdma: Set VLAN in UD work completion correctly
RDMA/irdma: Do not hold qos mutex twice on QP resume
Naohiro Aota (1):
block: schedule queue restart after BLK_STS_ZONE_RESOURCE
Nicholas Kazlauskas (3):
drm/amd/display: Fix prefetch bandwidth calculation for DCN3.1
drm/amd/display: Require immediate flip support for DCN3.1 planes
drm/amd/display: Fix deadlock when falling back to v2 from v3
Nikola Cornij (2):
drm/amd/display: Limit display scaling to up to true 4k for DCN 3.1
drm/amd/display: Increase watermark latencies for DCN3.1
Paolo Bonzini (1):
KVM: SEV-ES: fix another issue with string I/O VMGEXITs
Patrik Jakobsson (1):
drm/amdgpu: Fix even more out of bound writes from debugfs
Patrisious Haddad (1):
RDMA/mlx5: Set user priority for DCT
Pavel Skripkin (1):
net: batman-adv: fix error handling
Paweł Anikiel (1):
reset: socfpga: add empty driver allowing consumers to probe
Prabhakar Kushwaha (1):
rdma/qedr: Fix crash due to redundant release of device's qp memory
Quanyang Wang (1):
cgroup: Fix memory leak caused by missing cgroup_bpf_offline
Rakesh Babu (1):
octeontx2-af: Display all enabled PF VF rsrc_alloc entries.
Rakesh Babu Saladi (1):
octeontx2-af: Fix possible null pointer dereference.
Randy Dunlap (2):
mmc: winbond: don't build on M68K
ptp: Document the PTP_CLK_MAGIC ioctl number
Rongwei Wang (1):
mm, thp: bail out early in collapse_file for writeback page
Russ Weight (1):
spi: altera: Change to dynamic allocation of spi id
Sagi Grimberg (1):
nvme-tcp: fix H2CData PDU send accounting (again)
SeongJae Park (1):
mm/damon/core-test: fix wrong expectations for 'damon_split_regions_of()'
Shakeel Butt (1):
memcg: page_alloc: skip bulk allocator for __GFP_ACCOUNT
Shawn Guo (1):
mmc: sdhci: Map more voltage level to SDHCI_POWER_330
Shin'ichiro Kawasaki (1):
block: Fix partition check for host-aware zoned block devices
Shiraz Saleem (1):
RDMA/irdma: Process extended CQ entries correctly
Song Liu (1):
perf script: Check session->header.env.arch before using it
Steven Rostedt (VMware) (4):
ftrace/nds32: Update the proto for ftrace_trace_function to
match ftrace_stub
tracing: Do not warn when connecting eprobe to non existing event
ftrace: Fix kernel-doc formatting issues
tracing: Fix misspelling of "missing"
Subbaraya Sundeep (1):
octeontx2-af: Check whether ipolicers exists
Suren Baghdasaryan (1):
mm/oom_kill.c: prevent a race between process_mrelease and exit_mmap
Tejun Heo (1):
bpf: Move BPF_MAP_TYPE for INODE_STORAGE and TASK_STORAGE
outside of CONFIG_NET
Thelford Williams (1):
drm/amdgpu: fix out of bounds write
Thomas Perrot (1):
spi: spl022: fix Microwire full duplex mode
Tianjia Zhang (1):
crypto: x86/sm4 - Fix invalid section entry size
Toke Høiland-Jørgensen (1):
bpf: Fix potential race in tail call compatibility check
Tony Lu (1):
net/smc: Fix smc_link->llc_testlink_time overflow
Trevor Woerner (1):
net: nxp: lpc_eth.c: avoid hang when bringing interface down
Vadym Kochan (1):
MAINTAINERS: please remove myself from the Prestera driver
Varun Prakash (3):
nvme-tcp: fix possible req->offset corruption
nvme-tcp: fix data digest pointer calculation
nvmet-tcp: fix data digest pointer calculation
Vasily Averin (1):
skb_expand_head() adjust skb->truesize incorrectly
Ville Syrjälä (2):
drm/i915: Convert unconditional clflush to drm_clflush_virt_range()
drm/i915: Catch yet another unconditioal clflush
Vincent Whitchurch (1):
virtio-ring: fix DMA metadata flags
Walter Stoll (1):
watchdog: Fix OMAP watchdog early handling
Wang Hai (1):
usbnet: fix error return code in usbnet_probe()
Wen Gu (1):
net/smc: Correct spelling mistake to TCPF_SYN_RECV
Wenbin Mei (2):
mmc: cqhci: clear HALT state after CQE enable
mmc: mediatek: Move cqhci init behind ungate clock
Wolfram Sang (1):
mmc: tmio: reenable card irqs after the reset callback
Xie Yongji (2):
vduse: Disallow injecting interrupt before DRIVER_OK is set
vduse: Fix race condition between resetting and irq injecting
Xin Long (8):
sctp: use init_tag from inithdr for ABORT chunk
sctp: fix the processing for INIT chunk
sctp: fix the processing for INIT_ACK chunk
sctp: fix the processing for COOKIE_ECHO chunk
sctp: add vtag check in sctp_sf_violation
sctp: add vtag check in sctp_sf_do_8_5_1_E_sa
sctp: add vtag check in sctp_sf_ootb
net-sysfs: initialize uid and gid before calling net_ns_get_ownership
Xu Kuohai (1):
bpf: Fix error usage of map_fd and fdget() in generic_map_update_batch()
Yang Shi (3):
mm: hwpoison: remove the unnecessary THP check
mm: filemap: check if THP has hwpoisoned subpage for PMD page fault
mm: khugepaged: skip huge page collapse for special files
Yang Yingliang (1):
regmap: Fix possible double-free in regcache_rbtree_exit()
Yongxin Liu (1):
ice: check whether PTP is initialized in ice_ptp_release()
Yu Xiao (1):
nfp: bpf: relax prog rejection for mtu check through max_pkt_offset
Yucong Sun (1):
selftests/bpf: Use recv_timeout() instead of retries
Yufeng Mo (1):
net: hns3: change hclge/hclgevf workqueue to WQ_UNBOUND mode
Yuiko Oshino (3):
net: ethernet: microchip: lan743x: Fix driver crash when
lan743x_pm_resume fails
net: ethernet: microchip: lan743x: Fix dma allocation failure by
using dma_set_mask_and_coherent
net: ethernet: microchip: lan743x: Fix skb allocation failure