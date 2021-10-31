From Linus Torvalds <> Date Sun, 31 Oct 2021 14:09:07 -0700 Subject Linux 5.15 It's been calm, and I have no excuse to add an extra rc, so here we

are, with v5.15 pushed out, and the merge window starting tomorrow.



Which is going to be a bit inconvenient for me, since I also have some

conference travel coming up. But it's only a couple of days and I'll

have my laptop with me. Sometimes the release timing works out, and

sometimes it doesn't..



Anyway, the last week of 5.15 was mainly networking and gpu fixes,

with some random sprinkling of other things (a few btrfs reverts, some

kvm updates, minor other fixes here and there - a few architecture

fixes, couple of tracing, small driver fixes etc). Full shortlog

appended.



This release may have started out with some -Werror pain, but it

calmed down fairly quickly and on the whole 5.15 was fair small and

calm. Let's hope for more of the same - without Werror issues this

time - for the upcoming merge window.



Linus



---



Aaron Liu (1):

drm/amdgpu: support B0&B1 external revision id for yellow carp



Adrian Hunter (1):

perf build: Suppress 'rm dlfilter' build message



Aharon Landau (1):

RDMA/mlx5: Initialize the ODP xarray when creating an ODP MR



Alexandre Ghiti (2):

riscv: Do not re-populate shadow memory with kasan_populate_early_shadow

riscv: Fix asan-stack clang build



Alexey Kardashevskiy (3):

powerpc/pseries/iommu: Use correct vfree for it_map

powerpc/pseries/iommu: Check if the default window in use before

removing it

powerpc/pseries/iommu: Create huge DMA window if no MMIO32 is present



Amit Engel (1):

nvmet-tcp: fix header digest verification



Amit Pundir (1):

Revert "arm64: dts: qcom: sm8250: remove bus clock from the mdss

node for sm8250 target"



Andrew Lunn (4):

phy: phy_ethtool_ksettings_get: Lock the phy for consistency

phy: phy_ethtool_ksettings_set: Move after phy_start_aneg

phy: phy_start_aneg: Add an unlocked version

phy: phy_ethtool_ksettings_set: Lock the PHY while changing settings



Andy Shevchenko (1):

mmc: sdhci-pci: Read card detect from ACPI for Intel Merrifield



Asmaa Mnebhi (1):

gpio: mlxbf2.c: Add check for bgpio_init failure



Avri Altman (1):

scsi: ufs: ufshpb: Remove HPB2.0 flows



Bastien Roucariès (1):

ARM: dts: sun7i: A20-olinuxino-lime2: Fix ethernet phy-mode



Björn Töpel (1):

riscv, bpf: Fix potential NULL dereference



Brian King (1):

scsi: ibmvfc: Fix up duplicate response detection



Bryant Mairs (1):

drm: panel-orientation-quirks: Add quirk for Aya Neo 2021



Chanho Park (1):

scsi: ufs: ufs-exynos: Correct timeout value setting registers



Chen Lu (1):

riscv: fix misalgned trap vector base address



Chen Wandun (1):

mm/vmalloc: fix numa spreading for large hash tables



Christian König (1):

drm/ttm: fix memleak in ttm_transfered_destroy



Christoph Hellwig (1):

nvdimm/pmem: stop using q_usage_count as external pgmap refcount



Christoph Niedermaier (1):

MAINTAINERS: Add maintainers for DHCOM i.MX6 and DHCOM/DHCOR STM32MP1



Clément Bœsch (1):

arm64: dts: allwinner: h5: NanoPI Neo 2: Fix ethernet node



Cong Wang (3):

net: Rename ->stream_memory_read to ->sock_is_readable

skmsg: Extract and reuse sk_msg_is_readable()

net: Implement ->sock_is_readable() for UDP and AF_UNIX



Cyril Strejc (1):

net: multicast: calculate csum of looped-back and forwarded packets



Dan Carpenter (1):

RDMA/rdmavt: Fix error code in rvt_create_qp()



Daniel Jordan (2):

net/tls: Fix flipped sign in tls_err_abort() calls

net/tls: Fix flipped sign in async_wait.err assignment



Daniel Vetter (2):

drm/i915/selftests: Properly reset mock object propers for each test

MAINTAINERS: dri-devel is for all of drivers/gpu



Dave Ertman (1):

ice: Respond to a NETDEV_UNREGISTER event for LAG



David Sterba (4):

Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from generic helpers"

Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from zstd"

Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from zlib"

Revert "btrfs: compression: drop kmap/kunmap from lzo"



David Woodhouse (3):

KVM: x86: switch pvclock_gtod_sync_lock to a raw spinlock

KVM: x86/xen: Fix kvm_xen_has_interrupt() sleeping in kvm_vcpu_block()

KVM: x86: Take srcu lock in post_kvm_run_save()



David Yang (1):

tools/testing/selftests/vm/split_huge_page_test.c: fix

application of sizeof to pointer



Davide Caratti (1):

mptcp: fix corrupt receiver key in MPC + data + checksum



Dongli Zhang (2):

xen/netfront: stop tx queues during live migration

vmxnet3: do not stop tx queues after netif_device_detach()



Eric Yang (1):

drm/amd/display: increase Z9 latency to workaround underflow in Z9



Florian Westphal (1):

fcnal-test: kill hanging ping/nettest binaries on cleanup



Frieder Schrempf (5):

arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Make sure SOC and DRAM supply

voltages are correct

arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Set lower limit of VDD_SNVS to 800 mV

arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Fix polarity of reg_rst_eth2

arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Fix CAN SPI clock frequency

arm64: dts: imx8mm-kontron: Fix connection type for VSC8531 RGMII PHY



Gautham Ananthakrishna (1):

ocfs2: fix race between searching chunks and release

journal_head from buffer_head



Geert Uytterhoeven (1):

reset: pistachio: Re-enable driver selection



Guangbin Huang (5):

net: hns3: fix pause config problem after autoneg disabled

net: hns3: ignore reset event before initialization process is done

net: hns3: expand buffer len for some debugfs command

net: hns3: adjust string spaces of some parameters of tx bd info

in debugfs

Revert "net: hns3: fix pause config problem after autoneg disabled"



Guenter Roeck (3):

Revert "watchdog: iTCO_wdt: Account for rebooting on second timeout"

watchdog: ixp4xx_wdt: Fix address space warning

nios2: Make NIOS2_DTB_SOURCE_BOOL depend on !COMPILE_TEST



Haibo Chen (1):

mmc: sdhci-esdhc-imx: clear the buffer_read_ready to reset

standard tuning circuit



Halil Pasic (2):

KVM: s390: clear kicked_mask before sleeping again

KVM: s390: preserve deliverable_mask in __airqs_kick_single_vcpu



Ido Schimmel (1):

mlxsw: pci: Recycle received packet upon allocation failure



Imre Deak (1):

drm/i915/dp: Skip the HW readout of DPCD on disabled encoders



Jaehoon Chung (1):

mmc: dw_mmc: exynos: fix the finding clock sample value



Jake Wang (1):

drm/amd/display: Moved dccg init to after bios golden init



Jamie Iles (1):

watchdog: sbsa: only use 32-bit accessors



Janghyub Seo (1):

r8169: Add device 10ec:8162 to driver r8169



Janusz Dziedzic (1):

cfg80211: correct bridge/4addr mode check



Jie Wang (2):

net: hns3: fix data endian problem of some functions of debugfs

net: hns3: add more string spaces for dumping packets number of

queue info in debugfs



Jim Quinlan (1):

reset: brcmstb-rescal: fix incorrect polarity of status bit



Jiri Olsa (1):

perf callchain: Fix compilation on powerpc with gcc11+



Johan Hovold (2):

net: lan78xx: fix division by zero in send path

mmc: vub300: fix control-message timeouts



Johannes Berg (3):

mac80211: mesh: fix HE operation element length check

cfg80211: scan: fix RCU in cfg80211_add_nontrans_list()

cfg80211: fix management registrations locking



Jonas Gorski (1):

gpio: xgs-iproc: fix parsing of ngpios property



Joonas Lahtinen (1):

drm/i915: Revert 'guc_id' from i915_request tracepoint



José Roberto de Souza (1):

drm/i915: Remove memory frequency calculation



Kan Liang (1):

perf script: Fix PERF_SAMPLE_WEIGHT_STRUCT support



Kees Cook (1):

mm/secretmem: avoid letting secretmem_users drop to zero



Krzysztof Kozlowski (2):

nfc: port100: fix using -ERRNO as command type mask

watchdog: sbsa: drop unneeded MODULE_ALIAS



Linus Torvalds (1):

Linux 5.15



Liu Jian (1):

tcp_bpf: Fix one concurrency problem in the tcp_bpf_send_verdict function



Lorenz Bauer (3):

bpf: Define bpf_jit_alloc_exec_limit for riscv JIT

bpf: Define bpf_jit_alloc_exec_limit for arm64 JIT

bpf: Prevent increasing bpf_jit_limit above max



Mario (1):

drm: panel-orientation-quirks: Add quirk for GPD Win3



Mark Zhang (1):

RDMA/sa_query: Use strscpy_pad instead of memcpy to copy a string



Martin Blumenstingl (1):

clk: composite: Also consider .determine_rate for rate + mux composites



Martin K. Petersen (1):

scsi: mpt3sas: Fix reference tag handling for WRITE_INSERT



Maurizio Lombardi (1):

nvmet-tcp: fix a memory leak when releasing a queue



Max VA (1):

tipc: fix size validations for the MSG_CRYPTO type



Michael Chan (1):

net: Prevent infinite while loop in skb_tx_hash()



Michael Strauss (1):

drm/amd/display: Fallback to clocks which meet requested voltage on DCN31



Mike Marciniszyn (2):

IB/qib: Protect from buffer overflow in struct qib_user_sdma_pkt fields

IB/hfi1: Fix abba locking issue with sc_disable()



Mikko Perttunen (1):

reset: tegra-bpmp: Handle errors in BPMP response



Ming Lei (1):

block: drain queue after disk is removed from sysfs



Mustafa Ismail (2):

RDMA/irdma: Set VLAN in UD work completion correctly

RDMA/irdma: Do not hold qos mutex twice on QP resume



Naohiro Aota (1):

block: schedule queue restart after BLK_STS_ZONE_RESOURCE



Nicholas Kazlauskas (3):

drm/amd/display: Fix prefetch bandwidth calculation for DCN3.1

drm/amd/display: Require immediate flip support for DCN3.1 planes

drm/amd/display: Fix deadlock when falling back to v2 from v3



Nikola Cornij (2):

drm/amd/display: Limit display scaling to up to true 4k for DCN 3.1

drm/amd/display: Increase watermark latencies for DCN3.1



Paolo Bonzini (1):

KVM: SEV-ES: fix another issue with string I/O VMGEXITs



Patrik Jakobsson (1):

drm/amdgpu: Fix even more out of bound writes from debugfs



Patrisious Haddad (1):

RDMA/mlx5: Set user priority for DCT



Pavel Skripkin (1):

net: batman-adv: fix error handling



Paweł Anikiel (1):

reset: socfpga: add empty driver allowing consumers to probe



Prabhakar Kushwaha (1):

rdma/qedr: Fix crash due to redundant release of device's qp memory



Quanyang Wang (1):

cgroup: Fix memory leak caused by missing cgroup_bpf_offline



Rakesh Babu (1):

octeontx2-af: Display all enabled PF VF rsrc_alloc entries.



Rakesh Babu Saladi (1):

octeontx2-af: Fix possible null pointer dereference.



Randy Dunlap (2):

mmc: winbond: don't build on M68K

ptp: Document the PTP_CLK_MAGIC ioctl number



Rongwei Wang (1):

mm, thp: bail out early in collapse_file for writeback page



Russ Weight (1):

spi: altera: Change to dynamic allocation of spi id



Sagi Grimberg (1):

nvme-tcp: fix H2CData PDU send accounting (again)



SeongJae Park (1):

mm/damon/core-test: fix wrong expectations for 'damon_split_regions_of()'



Shakeel Butt (1):

memcg: page_alloc: skip bulk allocator for __GFP_ACCOUNT



Shawn Guo (1):

mmc: sdhci: Map more voltage level to SDHCI_POWER_330



Shin'ichiro Kawasaki (1):

block: Fix partition check for host-aware zoned block devices



Shiraz Saleem (1):

RDMA/irdma: Process extended CQ entries correctly



Song Liu (1):

perf script: Check session->header.env.arch before using it



Steven Rostedt (VMware) (4):

ftrace/nds32: Update the proto for ftrace_trace_function to

match ftrace_stub

tracing: Do not warn when connecting eprobe to non existing event

ftrace: Fix kernel-doc formatting issues

tracing: Fix misspelling of "missing"



Subbaraya Sundeep (1):

octeontx2-af: Check whether ipolicers exists



Suren Baghdasaryan (1):

mm/oom_kill.c: prevent a race between process_mrelease and exit_mmap



Tejun Heo (1):

bpf: Move BPF_MAP_TYPE for INODE_STORAGE and TASK_STORAGE

outside of CONFIG_NET



Thelford Williams (1):

drm/amdgpu: fix out of bounds write



Thomas Perrot (1):

spi: spl022: fix Microwire full duplex mode



Tianjia Zhang (1):

crypto: x86/sm4 - Fix invalid section entry size



Toke Høiland-Jørgensen (1):

bpf: Fix potential race in tail call compatibility check



Tony Lu (1):

net/smc: Fix smc_link->llc_testlink_time overflow



Trevor Woerner (1):

net: nxp: lpc_eth.c: avoid hang when bringing interface down



Vadym Kochan (1):

MAINTAINERS: please remove myself from the Prestera driver



Varun Prakash (3):

nvme-tcp: fix possible req->offset corruption

nvme-tcp: fix data digest pointer calculation

nvmet-tcp: fix data digest pointer calculation



Vasily Averin (1):

skb_expand_head() adjust skb->truesize incorrectly



Ville Syrjälä (2):

drm/i915: Convert unconditional clflush to drm_clflush_virt_range()

drm/i915: Catch yet another unconditioal clflush



Vincent Whitchurch (1):

virtio-ring: fix DMA metadata flags



Walter Stoll (1):

watchdog: Fix OMAP watchdog early handling



Wang Hai (1):

usbnet: fix error return code in usbnet_probe()



Wen Gu (1):

net/smc: Correct spelling mistake to TCPF_SYN_RECV



Wenbin Mei (2):

mmc: cqhci: clear HALT state after CQE enable

mmc: mediatek: Move cqhci init behind ungate clock



Wolfram Sang (1):

mmc: tmio: reenable card irqs after the reset callback



Xie Yongji (2):

vduse: Disallow injecting interrupt before DRIVER_OK is set

vduse: Fix race condition between resetting and irq injecting



Xin Long (8):

sctp: use init_tag from inithdr for ABORT chunk

sctp: fix the processing for INIT chunk

sctp: fix the processing for INIT_ACK chunk

sctp: fix the processing for COOKIE_ECHO chunk

sctp: add vtag check in sctp_sf_violation

sctp: add vtag check in sctp_sf_do_8_5_1_E_sa

sctp: add vtag check in sctp_sf_ootb

net-sysfs: initialize uid and gid before calling net_ns_get_ownership



Xu Kuohai (1):

bpf: Fix error usage of map_fd and fdget() in generic_map_update_batch()



Yang Shi (3):

mm: hwpoison: remove the unnecessary THP check

mm: filemap: check if THP has hwpoisoned subpage for PMD page fault

mm: khugepaged: skip huge page collapse for special files



Yang Yingliang (1):

regmap: Fix possible double-free in regcache_rbtree_exit()



Yongxin Liu (1):

ice: check whether PTP is initialized in ice_ptp_release()



Yu Xiao (1):

nfp: bpf: relax prog rejection for mtu check through max_pkt_offset



Yucong Sun (1):

selftests/bpf: Use recv_timeout() instead of retries



Yufeng Mo (1):

net: hns3: change hclge/hclgevf workqueue to WQ_UNBOUND mode



Yuiko Oshino (3):

net: ethernet: microchip: lan743x: Fix driver crash when

lan743x_pm_resume fails

net: ethernet: microchip: lan743x: Fix dma allocation failure by

using dma_set_mask_and_coherent

net: ethernet: microchip: lan743x: Fix skb allocation failure



